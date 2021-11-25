Police arrest suspected armed robber in Nasarawa, recover pistol, 21 rounds of AK-47 ammunition

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested an armed robbery suspect and recovered one locally fabricated pistol and 21 rounds of AK-47 ammunition from him. 

 

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 25, said that the suspect, Victor Ayuba has been on the wanted list of the police.  

 

“On 22/11/2021 at about 2135hrs, a distress call was received that unidentified armed men were shooting sporadically and dispossessing innocent passer-by of their valuables at Ado junction, Karu LGA of the State,” he stated. 

 

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police swiftly deployed a detachment of Police Operatives attached to New Karu Division, led by SP Aaron Kaura to the scene; on sighting the Police, the bad boys/hoodlums took to flight in different direction but were given a hot chase by the gallant Police Operatives.

 

“Consequently, one Victor Ayuba ‘M’ 25 years of New…



