Some women would have been happier if the Bible had said the wife is the head of the husband





Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye, has said that some women would have been happier if the bible had said that the wife is the head of the husband should not submit to him.

The movie producer said this in a post shared on his Instagram page this morning. He averred that there are so many scriptures in the bible that some women would have loved to erase and one of them is the one that talks about submission.

”Ephesians 5:22-24 NKJV [22] Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord. [23] For the husband is head of the wife, as also Christ is head of the church; and He is the Savior of the body. [24] Therefore, just as the church is subject to Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in everything. 1 Peter 3:1 NKJV Wives, likewise, be submissive to your own husbands, that even if some do not obey the word, they, without a word, may be won by the conduct of their wives, Colossians 3:18 NKJV Wives, submit to your own husbands, as is fitting in the Lord. There are some portions of…





Source: Linda Ikeji