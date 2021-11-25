‘We will finally have some peace’ Ahmaud Arbery’s family speaks out after his killers are convicted of murder

The family of Ahmaud Aurbery says they will ‘have some peace’ after the three men who chased and killed him in a Georgia suburb in 2020 were convicted of murder on Wednesday, November 24.

Arbery was a former high school football star who was working at his father’s landscaping business and planned to go back to college, according to his family, before he was followed, and then shot to death last year.

He was 25 at the time of his death and was on probation for minor previous incidents, but he was mostly remembered as a charismatic and kind person.

Arbery was shot twice in the chest by Travis McMichael, who was found guilty of found guilty of malice murder, which requires intent.

The other two men, McMichael’s father Gregory and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, were convicted of felony murder.

At the Glynn County Courthouse on Wednesday, Arbery’s family watched the verdicts from a room next to the court.

They clapped and cried out as jurors returned their verdicts, before the trio were…