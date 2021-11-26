At least 52 people including six rescuers killed after explosion in Siberian coal mine

At least 52 people have died after an explosion in a Siberian coal mine on Thursday, November 25.

The blast was caused by a methane gas leak about 250m (820ft) underground. Flames and toxic fumes filled the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, forcing the search for survivors to be abandoned.

Six of those killed were rescuers, and all 52 died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A total of 285 people were in the mine at the time of the explosion, and 239 miners were successfully led to the surface.

One of those rescued, Sergey Golubin, said: “Impact. Air. Dust. And then, we smelled gas and just started walking out, as many as we could. We didn’t even realise what happened at first and took some gas in.”

Another miner, Rustam Chebelkov, described the moment he was saved: “I was crawling and then I felt them grabbing me.

“I reached my arms out to them, they couldn’t see me, the visibility was bad. They grabbed me and pulled me out. If not for them, we’d be…