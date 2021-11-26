Declaration of bandits as terrorists won’t change anything

Prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has once again hit out at calls for bandits to be declared terrorists, saying even if the federal government decides to make the decision, it won’t change anything.

In a statement by Malam Tukur Mamu, the Dan-Iyan Fika and Media Consultant to Sheikh Gumi, the Muslim scholar said: “I think the Federal Government has succumbed to media blackmail by a section of the country. It will not have any practical value because even before the declaration they are being fought and treated as terrorists.”

“So it’s just a nomenclature which I believe will not change the dynamics on ground.

“If you can remember IPOB was also declared a terrorist organisation, the declaration was even backed by the order of the Court but as you can see even the international community did not recognise FG’s declaration of IPOB. So it has failed to be effective or to achieve the desired results.”

“They have not been ban from travelling to…