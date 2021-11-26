Glo has made our Christmas

Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Bar. Chidi Aroh (4th left); Globacom’s Regional Sales Manager, Enugu, Mike Ehumadu (6th left); Director of Marketing Communications, Andre Beyers (2nd left), Managing Director PegCo Com Ltd, Chibuike Oforbuike (5th right); with some of the winners of Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo at a prize presentation event held in Enugu on Thursday.

The winners in Globacom’s Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion who were presented their prizes in Enugu on Thursday said the national telecommunications company has made the forthcoming Christmas a memorable one for them.

A total of 74 lucky subscribers received their prizes at the event held at Gloworld, Ogui Road, Enugu. 26 winners went home with smart television sets, 26 others carted home power generators while another 22 lucky subscribers smiled home with refrigerators.

One of the overjoyed generator winners and self-employed man, Patrick Ogwuazor, from Enugu, declared that it was the…