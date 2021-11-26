Ishola Takes a Bow, Aluya Emerges Chief on Pop Central TV’s The Rush on DSTV

Ishola’s stint on The Rush ended Sunday night as he became the seventh champ to be evicted from the highly competitive reality show.

The physically demanding show, created by Pop Central TV (DStv channel 189), has had contestants compete in groups for six weeks with varying tasks designed to test them physically and mentally.

Ishola was nominated for eviction alongside Farida, Ife, Lilian, Adora, and Damilare. Predictably, he aced the game, giving his contenders a run for the chance to stay in the game.

Facing Destiny is a ‘go hard or go home’ run and the Three Pillars inevitably determines the champs’ success; performance, votes and luck.

Ishola may have performed excellently in the games but he was down on the latter two.

During his stay in the competition, Ishola was regarded as a team player but regardless, challenged the Chief on two separate occasions. Prior to his eviction, the champ had earned a sum of 564,722 from weekly payouts.

Meanwhile, The Rush champ,…