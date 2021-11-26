Man is cleared of 1981 rape of award-winning author Alice Sebold after spending 16 years in jail

A man who spent 16 years in jail for the rape of award-winning author Alice Sebold has been exonerated after a producer working on a film of the writer’s memoir spotted glaring inconsistencies.

Anthony Broadwater, 61, broke down in tears this week when a judge cleared him of the rape which was the basis of Alice Sebold’s 1999 bestseller, Lucky.

The memoir launched Alice’s career and, three years later, she had a hit with novel The Lovely Bones — also about rape.

After he was cleared of rape, Mr Broadwater said: “I just hope and pray that maybe Ms Sebold will come forward and say, ‘Hey, I made a grave mistake’ and give me an apology. I sympathise with her, but she was wrong.”

Mr Broadwater was just 20 and had recently returned home after serving with the marines when he was accused of raping Ms Sebold in May 1981.

Sebold, 58, wrote in Lucky of being raped as a first-year student at Syracuse University, New York, in May 1981. She said she spotted a…