Man mistakenly declared dead and placed in mortuary freezer is found alive after 7 hours

A 40-year-old man was found alive after being wrongly declared dead by doctors.

Sreekesh Kumar was critically injured by a speeding motorcycle, was mistakenly declared dead, and was stored in a mortuary freezer for seven hours.

Medical staff were stunned when he showed signs of life as police arrived to identify the body and arrange an autopsy with his relatives.

The electrician’s family rushed him to hospital on Thursday, Nov. 18, after he was involved in an accident in the Indian city of Morabadad, Uttar Pradesh.

He was declared dead shortly after arriving, but when police visited the following morning, relatives noticed signs of movement and alerted doctors.

Recording the discovery, Mr Kuma’s sister-in-law Madhu Bala shouted: “He’s not dead, in fact far from it. How did this happen? Look, he wants to say something, he is breathing.”

Moradabad’s chief medical superintendent, Dr Shiv Singh, described the incident as the “rarest of rare…