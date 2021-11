Nigerian twin sisters, Taiwo and Kehinde Oluyale shone bright at the convocation ceremony at the Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo state as they both bagged first-class degrees from the institution.

Both of them bagged First Class in Building Technology, with Taiwo emerging as the best graduating student at the school for the year 2021. She had a CGPA of 4.89

Congrats to them!