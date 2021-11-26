Nightclub owner and alleged mistress found dead inside car in Kano

Kano State Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of a popular nightclub owner, Steven Ayika and one Chiamaka Emmanuel, said to be his mistress.

Ayika, the CEO of Knight House and Chiamaka were found dead inside a Lexus car along Katsina Road in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State in the early hours on Tuesday, November 23.

Late Ayika was married to one Jennifer and they have two children while Chiamaka was reportedly billed to be wed in December.

A witness who spoke to Daily Trust said the car with tinted glasses was parked in front of Chiamaka’s family house.

Another witness said police officers discovered the deceased persons in a compromising position.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, November 25.

“On the 23/11/2021 at about 0450hrs, a report was received that a car was sighted along Katsina Road, Fagge LGA Kano State with two (2) occupants, a…