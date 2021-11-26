“Proud of you” Teebillz hails Tacha as he says he has “patiently waited after 2 seasons of BBN to see the most bankable housemate without opening legs”

Music executive, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz, took to his Instagram page this afternoon to celebrate BBNaija season four housemate, Tacha, who he managed at some point.

Teebillz pointed that he has waited patiently for two seasons of BBNaija to see the most bankable housemate who would work without ”opening them legs”. He said he is proud of Tacha and that he is thankful that she allowed him make a difference.