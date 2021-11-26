Three brothers convicted for internet fraud in Edo to forfeit SUV car, N3.5m to FG

Three siblings, Emmanuel Udofa, ThankGod Udofa and Jonathan Udofa were on Thursday, November 25, 2021 convicted and sentenced to prison by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

The trio were arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC on one count charge of false representation.

The Udofas had sometime in January, 2021 with intent to defraud falsely represented one James Changhan, a Chinese contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria ( as applicable in Edo State ) 1976.

The charge against Emmanuel reads: “Emmanuel Udofa (Alias James Changhan.) sometime in January, 2019 at Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did falsely represented yourself to be James Changhan (a Chinese man) and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976.”

The…