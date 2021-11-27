400-level Bayero University student found dead in her hostel after complaining of acute chest pain

A 400-level student of the Faculty of Education, Bayero University, Kano, Binta Isa, was found dead in her hostel on Friday, November 26.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Registrar, Public Public Affairs of the University, Lamara Garba, said the deceased, who hailed from Kogi State, died around 7pm after complaining of acute chest pain.

According to the University Director, Health Services, Dr Gezawa, late Binta Isa had previously visited the New Campus Clinic, precisely on Wednesday, complaining of chest pain for which she was given some drugs.

The Director explained that the deceased responded to treatment and continued attending her lectures on Thursday and Friday, as well as other routine activities.