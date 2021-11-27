Adunni Ade recalls being cut off financially by her dad after getting pregnant in secondary school

Adunni Ade took to Instagram to talk about her sons and how they give her strength.

The mother-of-two revealed that she was a senior in college when she got pregnant with her first child.

As a result, her father cut her off financially and she had to struggle to make ends meet, though her mother tried to stand by her.

4 years later, she said she was pregnant again and angry with herself for going through the same thing over again.

She says her sons gave her the strength to push through and she sometimes had to hold down 3 jobs at once to make enough to cater for them.

Read her post below.