Black Panther Neko ($BPN) Presale, $5000 Reward Meme Contest and Task Whitelist Campaign Relaunched

We are pleased to announce the relaunch of the $BPN Whitelist, Presale and Public Sale. The previous whitelist forms were choked with bots and hence little or no actual donations were received during the presale.

All Events Have Been Rebranded

The new Whitelist will work on same terms as the previous one, only that the selection will be carried out manually to screen out bots, link to the forms has been provided below:

https://forms.gle/ 2vVhpb81cu6wHfGt8

The whitelist form will be open for?—?hours from 26th Nov and last until 1st December 2021. The 2000 spots will be shared between the referral activity (1500 spots) and the meme contest (500 spots) with $5000 reward pool.

This time our presale hard and soft cap have been reduced to 100 & 200 $BNB as announced earlier.

Airdrop winners will still receive 1million $BPN as earlier stated while everyone can participate in the whitelist activity by following the instructions on the forms and filling them.

Presale begins at the end of the…