Day old baby rescued from well in Jigawa

A day-old baby was discovered inside a well at Garin Ganau Village in Babura Local Government, Jigawa State.

Passersby going to the farm on Friday, Nov. 26, heard a child crying inside an abandoned well and they decided to investigate.

Fortunately, they were able to bring the baby out of the well.

Spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the incident in a statement issued to Daily Post.

He said the police received a report that on Friday at about 1500hrs a newly born baby was discovered discarded in a well at Garin Ganau village, Babura local Government.

Shiisu said the baby was later removed and was taken to Babura General Hospital for a medical check-up.

He said the baby was treated and discharged and is in good condition and was handed over to Social Welfare Department Babura LGA.

Police spokesman said during the course of investigations a 35-year-old divorcee Ni’ima Yakubu, who is the mother of the child was…