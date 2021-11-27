FG lifts ban on Emirates airline

The Federal government says it has lifted restrictions on Emirates Airlines.
The airline was suspended in Nigeria by the Federal government ten months ago following disagreements over the COVID-19 travel requirements on Nigerian passengers.
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who announced the lifting of the ban, said the airline had removed some of its traveling conditions for Nigeria.
“Today, we received communications from Emirates removing some of the conditions for travelling for which we had concerns,” he said.
Having done that, it is necessary to lift the ban on Emirates.
This subsequent lifting of the ban is a product of lengthy negotiations between us and them.”he said
