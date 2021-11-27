I love you, forever – Sound Sultan’s wife celebrates him on his posthumous birthday

Farida Fasasi, wife of singer Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan, has taken to social media to celebrate him as he would have turned 45 today November 27.

The singer died on July 11 after a battle with cancer.

In a post shared on her Instagram page this morning, Farida mentioned that she misses him and also professed her undying love for him.

”Olanrewaju Fasasi “Oko Farida”… I miss your cheeky gap-toothed smile…

I miss your jokes…

I miss waking up to guitar strings…

Even more, I miss our inside jokes… It’s your birthday today. I’ll forever celebrate all that you’ve been to me. I love you, forever and always lnna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajiun”she wrote

Watch the video collage she shared below…