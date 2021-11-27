Man arrested with firearm and weapons in Ogun State

Ogun State Government security outfit, the So-Safe Corps, has arrested a man, identified as Matthew, for being in possession of a firearm and dangerous weapons.
Matthew used to work on a farm in Ibadan, Oyo state, but he says his salary couldn’t meet his needs so he chose a different life and relocated to Ogun State.
A spokesman for the So-Safe Corps said Matthew was sighted at a spot around the FRSC office, in Alapako, along the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way and he was suspected to have a criminal intent.
He was immediately arrested and the operation team recovered one locally-made gun, one big stick, one ATM card, three phones, one cutlass, and one saw blade.
The spokesman said: “Having carried out the preliminary investigation on him, the suspect and the exhibit found with him were handed over to the police at Alapako for further investigation and likely prosecution.”
Source: Linda Ikeji