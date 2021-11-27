Man arrested with firearm and weapons in Ogun State

Ogun State Government security outfit, the So-Safe Corps, has arrested a man, identified as Matthew, for being in possession of a firearm and dangerous weapons.

Matthew used to work on a farm in Ibadan, Oyo state, but he says his salary couldn’t meet his needs so he chose a different life and relocated to Ogun State.

A spokesman for the So-Safe Corps said Matthew was sighted at a spot around the FRSC office, in Alapako, along the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way and he was suspected to have a criminal intent.

He was immediately arrested and the operation team recovered one locally-made gun, one big stick, one ATM card, three phones, one cutlass, and one saw blade.

The spokesman said: “Having carried out the preliminary investigation on him, the suspect and the exhibit found with him were handed over to the police at Alapako for further investigation and likely prosecution.”