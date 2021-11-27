Married man kills his mistress’ ex-husband in filmed altercation

A Texas man shot and killed his mistress’ ex-husband after a heated confrontation outside their home but police have not laid any charges against him.

William “Kyle” Carruth fatally shot Chad Read, 54, in the north-western city of Lubbock on November 5, local media reported.

Two videos of the deadly incident, one released by Read’s widow and one by Carruth’s lawyers, depict the confrontation between the two men moments before the shooting.

In the videos, Read is seen arguing with a woman, identified as his ex-wife, and her new boyfriend Kyle Carruth over a child custody issue.

Read was there to pick up a son he had with ex-wife Christina Read.

Carruth is heard telling Read to “get off my property.”

At one point, Carruth went inside the house to retrieve a rifle while Read continued arguing with Christina Read outside.

“Where’s my son at? I’ll go get him. I’m supposed to have him at 3:15,” Chad Read is heard telling Christina Read. “And you’re playing…