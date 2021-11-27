‘Please release Nnamdi Kanu’ – Bianca Ojukwu begs Buhari

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, and widow to the late Odumegwu Jim Ojukwu, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking at the 10th memorial anniversary of late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on Friday, November 26 in Owerri, Bianca Ojukwu urged the President to consider the plea made by some Igbo leaders during their recent visit to the State House, Abuja, asking for Kanu’s release.

“Please release Nnamdi Kanu’

“Kanu’s release will further buttress President Buhari’s commitment to healing the wounds inflicted by the sense of marginalisation felt by the Igbo nation,” she said.

Founder of the Movement for the Actualization of a Sovereign State Of Biafra, Ralph Uwazuruike, also said that Ndigbo were grateful to Ojukwu for fighting for the Igbo people.