Professional snowboarder Marko Grilc, 38, dies after hitting his head on a rock

A professional snowboarder has died from fatal head injuries at an Austrian ski resort.

Marko Grilc, 38, from Slovenia, who wasn’t wearing a helmet when he fell, hit his head on a rock covered in snow on Tuesday.

A police press release from Tyrol, Austria said a 38-year-old man from Slovenia died in a snowboarding accident while filming with his team.

His team and staff at the Sölden ski resort tried to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene, CNN reports.

Burton Snowboards and GoPro, both sponsors of Grilc, confirmed the news in a statement.

Burton Snowboards tweeted: ‘With a heavy heart we share that yesterday, our dear friend and Burton team rider Marko “Grilo” Grilc passed away in an accident while snowboarding.

‘Our heart goes out to his fiancée Nina and their children, family, and friends, who all shared his love and passion for snowboarding.’

A post from GoPro said: ‘We are saddened to hear the news of Marko Grilc’s passing.

‘He…