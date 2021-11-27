See the California mansion that Rapper, Nas just bought for $3.5M after a bidding war (photos)

Grammy award winning rapper, Nas has just become the proud owner of a $3.5 million mansion in the outskirts of Calabasas, California, according to a new report.

The mansion built in 2007, is a 6,500 square foot property described as a “Mediterranean-meets-Southwestern architectural-style mashup” and boasts four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, coupled with over 10 acres of land.

The home was originally listed for $2.5 million but a bidding war increased its price by a whopping $1 million with Nas coming out on top.

According Yahoo reports, the mansion is secluded and surrounded by mountains, along with a lengthy driveway, gates, security cameras and an eight-car garage.

The home features a fireside living room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, family room, dining room and office.

The mansion also has a wine cellar, billiards room, a master retreat with a two-way fireplace, sitting room, private balcony, dual walk-in closets, a gym and a spa-like bath. The outside…