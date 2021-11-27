‘The military buildup is unprovoked and unexplained’

Transatlantic military alliance, NATO has warned Russia that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as the Russian military amasses hundreds of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders.

Ukraine says Moscow kept 90,000 troops near their border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this year. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said units of the Russian 41st army remain near Yelnya, about 160 miles north of the border.

Moscow denies that it’s planning any invasion and refuses to provide details about troop movements, saying their Army can move anywhere within Russian territory.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has now come out to warn the Nuclear power.

“If Russia uses force against Ukraine that will have costs, that would have consequences,” Stoltenberg said.

He spoke ahead of a meeting of the 30-nation military organization’s foreign ministers in Latvia Nov. 30-Dec. 1, where Russia’s activities will be high on the agenda. He did…