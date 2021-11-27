This Is the best time to crush Manchester United – Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel says ahead of must win premier league clash

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has boasted that now is the best time for the Blues to beat Manchester United as they meet this weekend at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea welcome United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 28, on a run of 10 games without defeat in all competitions, having won nine of those and kept seven clean sheets.

Tuchel believes Manchester United can never be discounted, either in a match or the wider Premier League race despite their current struggles and the club’s recent sacking of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

“You can see it either way, in the end we will not lose too many minutes thinking about this, but we will give all our energy and focus on our squad and what we want to do right, Tuchel told TribalFootball.

“We only have one game with Michael Carrick in charge to focus on and to analyse. Of course we have some individual behaviour and some group behaviour that we think we can see as patterns and want to prepare our team for it.

“On the other side it is…