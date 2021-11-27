UFC legend Diego Sanchez ravaged by Covid with blot clots in both legs and pneumonia (photos)

UFC legend Diego Sanchez is going through a hard time in the hospital as he is suffering with pneumonia caused by Covid.

The 39-year-old fan favourite also has blood clots in his legs as a result of coronavirus and shared images of himself in his bed.

Sanchez wrote: ‘Pneumonia Covid never give up’, alongside an image of himself with wires and diodes connected to his body with a face mask on.

He also wrote: ‘Covid is no motha******* joke’, Blood clots in both my legs,”

The former welterweight was cut from the UFC in April and was understood to have agreed on a deal with Bare Knuckle FC subject to a medical.

Sanchez was the first-ever winner of the UFC’s flagship reality show The Ultimate Fighter way back in 2005. He fought 32 times in the UFC but a unanimous decision defeat by Jake Matthews earlier this year was his last outing.