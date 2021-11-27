‘We are weeping in our hearts and souls and we reject this socioeconomic evil’

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to go on strike in protest of the Federal Government’s plans to increase the fuel price in 2022.

Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, announced this week that fuel subsidy will be removed in 2022, and that fuel price might cost N340 per litre as a result.

According to NANS, it will collaborate with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other Civil Society Organisations to reject of the fuel hike plans through nationwide shutdown.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, in a statement, on Friday, November 26, told the Federal Government that Nigerians are suffering and can’t afford to be dealt with further with an increase in fuel price.

He said: “NANS is still trying hard to make sense out of this strange proposal. On behalf of the suffering millions of Nigerian students, their parents and other family members, we reject this socioeconomic evil proposal and we…