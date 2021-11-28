Bandits attack Jos correctional center

Suspected bandits attacked the Jos Correctional centre today November 28.

According to reports, the bandits pretended to be on a visit before they opened fire on reaching the gate of the correctional facility.

Five inmates attempted to escape but were stopped by armed personnel of the service.

The Jos Correctional Centre is located near the headquarters of the Plateau State Police Command as well as the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Ministry of Interior is yet to comment on this development.