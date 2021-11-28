DSS raises alarm over terrorists’ plot to attack military bases

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised an alarm over plans by terrorists to attack military bases in border towns across the country.

In a leaked memo dated November 25, 2021, the secret agency also put the Nigeria Customs Service on red alert to avert the pending attacks by the insurgents on Ogun border communities and other border towns across the country, noting that the warning is based on intelligence it gathered.

The leaked memo titled, ‘Plans By Insurgents To Launch Attacks On Military Bases In Various Border Communities.’, reads in part