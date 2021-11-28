Garba Shehu replies Reno Omokri after he offered him $50 to move to Bama without security

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has replied Reno Omokri after he offered him $50,000 to move to Bama without security.
Reno made the offer after Garba at an event last Friday said President Buhari should be commended for improving security in Nigeria.
While reacting to Garba’s comments, Reno called on the presidential aide to move to Bama, Borno state without any security aide and he would give him $50, 000.
Bama in a community in Borno state, one of the hotbeds of Boko Haram attacks.
”Yesterday, Garba Shehu renewed his claim that “Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity”. I now renew my challenge to Garba. Spend a weekend alone, without security, in Bama, and I will pay him $50k.
Please comment and share so Garba can’t deny seeing this. I am willing to pay the money into an escrow account TODAY or deposit the money with any objective and neutral Third Party of Garba Shehu’s choice.” Reno…
Source: Linda Ikeji