Instagram slay queen Teju Pretty embarrassed again by benefactor she squated with in Dubai months after businesswoman called her out (video)

Teju Pretty has been called out by a lady she allegedly squatted with in Dubai.

The woman said Teju came to her, asking for a place to stay while she her Airbnb accommodation comes through.

According to the lady, she however noticed Teju wasn’t making any move to get the Airbnb like she said and she realized Teju planned to stay with her indefinitely.

She claimed she soon noticed that the popular Instagram model was owing money for two nights in the hotel she stayed in before she moved into her house, so she paid the bill on her behalf.

She said she knew she couldn’t take it anymore when she allegedly saw Teju going through her phone. Suspecting that Teju was trying to get her boyfriend’s number from her phone, she said she asked Teju to leave her house.

She also claims that she booked Teju into another hotel and paid for 3 nights and breakfast for her.

A video of a woman said to be Teju squatting, with her belongings stashed in a bin bag, was also…