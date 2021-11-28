Louis Vuitton’s artistic director and the founder of Off-White, Titan Virgil Abloh dies at 41 after private cancer battle

Virgil Abloh, the artistic director for Louis Vuitton and the founder of Off-White, has died after battling cancer privately for years.

Louis’ parent company, LVMH, announced his passing on Sunday, Nov. 28.

The statement posted on Twitter reads: “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years.”

Their CEO Bernard Arnault adds, “We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

A statement was also released via Virgil’s private Instagram account.

Virgil was the first black man to be tapped to take charge at LV with its look and vision in…