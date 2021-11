Karol G tumbled down the stage while performing in Miami.

The Colombian singer was performing on Friday, Nov. 26, when she slipped and fell down a flight of stairs on the stage.

She stayed on the floor for a while after the fall and one of her dancers ran down to check on her.

She soon picked herself up, flipped her hair, and continued performing.

It’s been reported that her nails were broken and her knee was busted following the fall.

Watch the video below.