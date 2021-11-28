“Will you stop talking over me?” David Hundeyin and Abike Dabiri-Erewa get into heated debate on radio over death of Nigerian woman, Itunu, wrongly jailed in Ivory Coast (video)

Journalist David Hundeyin and Abike Dabiri-Erewa got into a heated debate on radio that saw David scold the NIDCOM Chairperson.

A video recorded during the interview shows Ms. Abike’s reaction when Hundeyin called in to the show to discuss Itunu’s death.

David asked questions about what was done by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to help Itunu after her case was made public

Abike, who is the Chairperson of NIDCOM, responded, explaining efforts made to get Itunu out of jail before she sadly died in detention.

However, David wasn’t satisfied with her answer and tried to ask another question.

Ms. Abike kept explaining herself while David was trying to ask his question and he expressed his disapproval, saying: “Will you stop talking over me?”

David Hundeyin had highlighted Itunu’s plight earlier this year and called on the Nigerian government to do something about her case.

Itunu Babalola, a 21-year-old Nigerian businesswoman was jailed in Ivory…