58-year-old businessman brutally murdered in Delta

A 58-year-old electronics dealer, Mr Anthony Mkpado has been brutally murdered by unknown gunmen in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta state.

According to the report published by Ika Weekly Newspaper on Sunday, November 28, the deceased said to be a former bookseller of the famous Mkpado Bookshop, was butchered to death in the early hours of Wednesday, November 24.

It was gathered that Mkpado’s killers stormed his residence along old Lagos Asaba Road Agbor at about 2am on that fateful day.

One of his tenants was said to have noticed some strange movement in the compound and made effort to accost one of the intruders, but unknown to him, the group of men were armed with dangerous weapons.

“It was in the process of manhandling the tenant that Mkpado opened his door to know what the matter was and he was immediately attacked by the hoodlums with machete, axe and was finally gunned down,” the report said.

Late Mkpado was rushed to St. John’s…