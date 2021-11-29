EndSARS panel was illegal. States can’t probe military and police – Festus Keyamo (video)





The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has faulted the judicial panel of inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality and SARS-related abuses across the country, saying it is illegal.

While responding to a question about the position of the government specifically regarding a leaked report by the Lagos judicial panel, the human rights lawyer in an interview with Channels TV, said the state government can’t investigate the conduct of policemen and military.

“I will not answer this question as a sitting minister. I will answer this question as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and so, I am entitled to my own opinion. This is not the Federal Government’s position. For me, that panel was an illegal panel. All lawyers who are listening to me should go back and the Tribunal Act of Lagos state. It says that the governor would have power to inquire into the conduct of any person, chieftaincy matters and so on that would…





Source: Linda Ikeji