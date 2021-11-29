“Had coronavirus originated in Africa, the world would have locked us away” AVDA Co-Chair, Dr Ayoade Alakija condemns travel ban placed on African countries over Omicron variant detected in South Africa

Dr Ayoade Alakija, Co-Chair of the African Union Vaccine Delivery Alliance for Covid-19 (AVDA), has reacted to the travel ban placed on many African countries after the Omicron variant of Coronavirus was detected in South Africa.

Speaking on BBC, Dr Ayoade Alakija questioned why the world is locking away Africa and not doing the same to other continents where the heavily mutated variant has been detected.

“Why are we locking away Africa when this virus is already on three continents?” She asked.

She added that the reaction to the Omicron Coronavirus variant detected in South Africa earlier this month shows that if Coronavirus had originated from Africa, not Wuhan, China, the world would have locked Africa out and there would have been no urgency to develop a vaccine because Africans are considered expendable.

She said: “Had the first coronavirus originated in Africa, it is now clear the world would have locked us away.”

“We cannot allow the world to do this to us,”…