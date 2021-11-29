Kim Kardashian ‘gave no indication’ she wants to work things out with Kanye West amid her new romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian reportedly ‘gave no indication’ she wanted to work things out with estranged husband Kanye West, who is hoping they would get back together.

The Billionaire rapper, 44, recently insisted that the former couple, who share four children together – will fix their relationship. He also admitted to making mistakes during their seven-year marriage.

A source now claims that Kim is adamant about the divorce she filed for in February.

“Make no mistake about it, Kim is not getting back together with Kanye,” the insider told HollywoodLife.

“Kim has not given Kanye any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out.” the source added

Kim has been making headlines after going on endless dates with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. They first met during her stint on the late-night comedy show, where she kissed Pete during a skit.

Meanwhile, over the Thanksgiving holiday, Kanye claimed God will bring him and Kim back together.

The rapper…