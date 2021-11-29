Man.United legend Patrice Evra congratulates Lionel Messi for winning his 7th Ballon d’Or ahead of the award ceremony

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has congratulated PSG star, Lionel Messi for winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or award ahead of the award ceremony slated for Monday, November 29.

However, the winner hasn’t been announced but the former French international seems to believe the Argentine superstar will walk home with the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

The former France left-back uploaded a photograph on his Instagram account, in which he and Messi can be seen jostling for the ball in an old Manchester United v. Barcelona UEFA Champions League encounter.

Attached to this image was the caption, “Congratulations to @leomessi for winning another Ballon d’Or.”

The Argentine is among the favourites to win this year’s Ballon d’Or but faces competition with Poland and Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski, who, last season, won the Bundesliga, Club World Cup, and DFL-Supercup, and also set a goal-scoring record in the Bundesliga.