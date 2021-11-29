NCoS armed squad personnel killed, 9 inmates killed, one attacker killed, 262 inmates escaped, 10 recaptured

The deceased Armed Squad personnel identified as Umar Mohammed

A Nigerian Correctional Service armed squad personnel and nine inmates were killed while 262 inmates escaped following the heavy attack on Jos Custodial Centre, by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, who confirmed the development on Monday November 29, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Francis Enobore, revealed that 10 of the escapee inmates were recaptured leaving 252 on the run.

“One of the gunmen trapped within the Medium Security Custodial Center, Jos after invading the facility has been identified as one of those killed in the gun duel,” he stated.

“The attackers who stormed the Custodial Center at about 1720hrs on Sunday 28th November 2021 engaged the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) armed squad personnel in a fierce gun battle before breaking into the yard.”

“Sadly, one of the NCoS Armed…