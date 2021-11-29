“Please don’t disgrace me”- Lady begs after she was caught stealing from a fabric store in Lagos Island (video)

A Nigerian lady has been caught while attempting to steal fabric from a fabric store in Lagos Island.

A video shared online showed the lady who was well-dressed, begging for mercy and appealing to the shop attendant not to disgrace her.

Apparently, she came into the shop pretending to be a prospective customer. The vigilant shop attendant was however monitoring her until she allegedly caught her putting one of the fabrics in her bag.

When interrogated, she confessed to stealing the fabric. She appealed to the shop attendant not to disgrace her.

