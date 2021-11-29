See photo from a chieftaincy title conferment ceremony that is causing a stir online

The photo above which was taken at the chieftaincy confinement ceremony last weekend is causing a stir online. It shows the king who is making the chieftaincy conferment spitting out a liquid substance on the lady who is being conferred the chieftaincy title.

While many do not understand the rationale behind this, some others have offered to give an explanation. An Instagram user @emperoolumale who is conversant with the tradition wrote

”For those of you asking about the first slide: In our Africa Traditions we use water and gin as libation to our ancestors, Orishas or ones ORI, Kabiyesi Oniba Ekun was making a plume of breath or stream of Gin or Water to seal the officiated prayers, it’s a form of ASE or so be it in our culture.”

See the mixed reactions below…