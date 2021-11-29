Twitter user raises alarm over a crack spotted on one of the pillars at Lagos airport

A Twitter user has taken to his handle to draw the attention of the authorities to a crack he spotted on one of the pillars at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos state.

Posting a photo showing the crack, he wrote;

”This is MM2’s parking lot. Given the rate of building collapses in Lagos, can someone alert the right people so we don’t have another disaster on our hands?

So many bad engineers commenting on this tweet. I have two engineering degrees. (I switched careers 12 years ago).

What we’re looking at is two cracked pillar on an expansion joint. There’s a difference. The pillar aren’t meant to split like that.

But hey, we love our burials.”