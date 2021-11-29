Will crypto conquer the world? OctaFX finds out

This is a sponsored post…





There is hardly anyone left who is not familiar with the bitcoin bull market. A few but dramatic corrections made this historic run more exciting. Blockchain technology is here to stay. And the way legacy institutions and governments react will determine the future of finance. The global broker OctaFX prepared an expert article exploring whether peaceful co-existence might be an option.





The U.S. and bitcoin: teasing as a sign of affection

Corporate America is slowly but surely approving bitcoin as a credible long-term investment and even payment method. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla temporarily granted selling its cars for bitcoin. Elon Musk is known for his advocacy for new technologies and his interest in blockchain. Popular online payment service PayPal started offering cryptocurrencies to get into this emerging market. Social media platform Twitter recently launched tipping in bitcoin for followers to support their…