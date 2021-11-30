1996 Atlanta Olympics winning coach Bonfrere Jo reportedly submits application to replace Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach

Dutch coach, Jo Bonfrere has reportedly submitted an application to the Nigeria Football Federation to replace Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach.

Bonfrere famously led the U-23 Nigeria men’s team to win the gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics before leading the Eagles to win the silver medal at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Nigeria and Ghana, losing the final game to Cameroon via penalty shootout and ever since then has been held in high esteem by soccer loving Nigerians.

A note reportedly written by the Dutch applying for the Eagles job, surfaced last week. ESPN journalist and now former Super Eagles Media Officer, Colin Udoh, confirmed that Bonfrere had sent in his application.

“Nigeria’s 1996 Olympic gold-winning coach Jo Bonfrere has formally put in his paperwork to apply for the Nigeria job.