Air Hostess shares story of how she got a job even after she wasn’t invited for the interview

A cabin crew and graduate of Zoology, Uche Anaekwe, has shared the story of how she secured a job with a Nigerian Airline even without being invited for an interview.

“A lot has happened to me between August-November, and I’m nothing short of grateful to God.

After I graduated from aviation school in July and got my cabin crew licence I had no idea how I was going to get a job, I didn’t know anyone in the industry who would give me a leg up, and although I knew I had all the qualifications, I didn’t know how to go about securing a job except submitting my CV to airlines and hoping for the best.

In the last week of July, I decided to pack my bags and go to Lagos, my plan was to go round airline offices dropping my cv with them and praying that something clicks, mind you I had previously submitted my CV to Dana air when they called for new cabin crew but I didn’t hear back from them and off course I was devastated.

Long story short, a good friend and fellow cabin crew…