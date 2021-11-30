Do not intimidate innocent citizens

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has warned officers and men of the Command against being used to intimidate or harass innocent citizens in the State or anywhere in Nigeria.

The CP gave the stern warning on Tuesday November 30 when he was addressing patrol and guard officers at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

While admonishing officers to take their personal safety as a priority and be security conscious at all times, CP Odumosu also warned police officers attached to companies, organizations, agencies, or those serving as escorts to VIPs against performing illegal duties or traveling outside the State without official permission.

The police boss further warned officers and men to stop acts that demean them and are capable of dragging the name of the Nigeria Police Force into disrepute.