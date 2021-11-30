Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, breaks down in tears as he celebrates 5th anniversary of being acquitted by the court after he was wrongfully imprisoned for four years

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, is a happy man today November 30, as he celebrates the 5th anniversary of being acquitted by the court after he was wrongfully imprisoned for four years.



Harrison, who is the only surviving child of his parents, was arrested in June 2011 by his former boss who falsely accused him of robbery. He was arraigned in court for ‘conspiracy, unlawful possession of fire arms and armed robbery”.



He was moved from Ogwashi Uku prison, SARS office Ikeja, A division Asaba, State CID Asaba, and Ikoyi prison.



On November 30, 2015, he was discharged and acquitted after the court called for the complainant to come forward with evidence and none was provided.