Nigeria will overcome current economic and security challenges

Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, has sent out a message of hope and optimism that Nigeria will overcome its current economic and security challenges.

Laing gave the assurance on Monday November 29, while speaking at a state dinner in Benin organised in her honour.

According to her, “I am very confident that Nigeria will get through this difficult period, the economy is going through a challenging period of insecurity.

“I am a Nigeria optimist and I think Edo will lead the way in taking Nigeria through to where it should be. You have a governor that makes stuff happens and I am very impressive.

“I like the way he put education together and Information and Communications Technology, honestly you have incredible talents in Edo,” she said.

In his remarks, Governor Godwin Obaseki thanked the British High Commissioner to Nigeria for the enormous support the state has enjoyed in the last few years.